Basham & Lara Funeral Care
343 State Avenue
Shafter, CA 93263
(661) 746-4200
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM
Basham & Lara Funeral Care
343 State Avenue
Shafter, CA 93263
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:30 PM
Basham & Lara Funeral Care
343 State Avenue
Shafter, CA 93263
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
Shafter, CA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Shafter Cemetery

Eloy Delgado Arismendez


1953 - 2020
Eloy Delgado Arismendez Obituary

ELOY DELGADO ARISMENDEZ
June 27, 1953 - March 11, 2020

Eloy Delgado Arismendez passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA.  He was born on June 27, 1953 in Bakersfield, CA to Juan and Estella Arismendez.  He grew up in Shafter, CA along with his brothers, sisters and many cousins. He loved watching sports and playing cards. Eloy was very proud of his daughters and always enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Noah Thijs.

Eloy is survived by his two daughters and grandson, Valarie Arismendez (San Francisco, CA) and Nicolette Arismendez (Reseda, CA), Noah Thijs Stephens-Arismendez (San Francisco, CA); his sisters, Yolanda Nunez (Bakersfield, CA) and Melba Ybarra (Corcoran, CA); his brothers, Joe "Kiko" Arismendez (Shafter, CA) and Emilio Arismendez (Bakersfield, CA); and numerous cousins and other relatives.

Eloy was preceded in death by his father, Juan Arismendez, mother, Estella Arismendez and brother, John Arismendez.

Viewing will be held from 5 pm to 6:30 pm with rosary recitation beginning at 6:30 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Basham & Lara Funeral Care, 343 State Street, Shafter, CA.  Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Shafter CA at 10 am, Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 with interment immediately following at Shafter Cemetery.

There won't be a day that doesn't go by that I don't think of him, but I'm grateful for the time I had with him. Thank you to all of you that shared this journey with us.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 14, 2020
