Elton Stewart

ELTON JEANETTE STEWART

January 12, 1939 - October 21, 2020

Jan was taken home to be with the lord after a long productive life. She was a wife and mother with many talents. She was good at painting with oil & water colors. She liked home decor, crochet and was a very good cook. She was also self-employed as a Hair Dresser for many years. She and her second Husband Jim could never settle in one place and moved every few years between Mt Shasta CA and Bakersfield CA. Active in church she loved to sing in the choir, and participate in other events with friends at both ends of the state.

She enjoyed camping and long walks with her husband and their German Shepperd dogs. Above all she loved her many cats over the years.

In recent years she suffered from advanced Parkinson's disease and passed from complications of the disease.

She is survived by Son Troy Hawkins his wife Donna of Bakersfield; Daughter Kathryn Errotabere of Bakersfield, Step-son Marc Stewart & his wife Teresa of San Jose CA; stepdaughter Laura Williams & her husband Jeff of Nixa MO. and her sister Karen Larralde of Bakersfield, Many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Troy and Alma Smith and her husband of 45 years James Stewart, per her wishes there were no funeral or memorial services.

A special thanks to the staff of Senior Lifestyle Homes & Optimal Hospice of Bakersfield.