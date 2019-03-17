Home

Elton Wayne "Shorty" Clark

ELTON "SHORTY" WAYNE CLARK
September 19, 1932 - March 10, 2019

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Bobbie Ann Clark.

He leaves behind 4 children and many grand children and great grand children.

He worked for Coke a Cola for 37 years until he retired. He had the great privilege to go on the Honor Flight of 2015. He was a Veteran of the Korean War.

There will be a ceremony at the National Cemetery on March 19, 2019 at 2:00pm. There will be a celebration of life on March 30, 2019 between 12-3pm. Please contact Basham for the address.

Thank you Hoffman Hospice for the short but great care of our Dad.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 17, 2019
