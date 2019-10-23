|
|
ELVIS SURMAN JR.
April 20, 1946 - October 9, 2019
Elvis Passed away on October 9, 2019 after 73 years of life. Elvis served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, The Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was blessed and had a long and successful career working for the Veterans Administration in Los Angeles.
Elvis is survived by his daughter Michaele Bowers, and her two children.
A memorial service will be held at 10am on Friday, October 25th, at Basham Funeral Care. The service will be directly followed by a military burial at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 23, 2019