|
|
ELWANDA LOUISE DUNN
1941 - 2019
Elwanda Dunn, owner of McFarland Beauty Salon for almost 60 years, passed away October 1, 2019. Wanda was a successful business woman, a civic leader, a McFarland City Planning Commissioner and a Past President of Soroptimists International. A lifelong Christian, she was a member of the Church of Our Living Savior. She imparted her Christian values to her family by her example.
Daughter of Horace and Etta Hensley Blevins, she was born August 8, 1941, in Tulare, California. Her siblings were Ted Blevins deceased , Janet Van Dam, Peggy Weatherspoon and Connie Blevins deceased . She married Kenneth Dunn in 1964. Whenever they were not working hard building their businesses, they were always on the go. Their McFarland home became the focal point for large family gatherings. Widowed in 1995, Wanda never remarried.
Her only child, Andrew Odell Dunn, was her pride and joy. She was Grammy to Andrew's four children, Patrick, Audrey, Riley, and Abigail. Her eyes would light up whenever she was with them. She is also survived by Andy's wife, Maria, and two great grandsons, Liam and Noah, born to Patrick and Jessica.
Elwanda loved her friends and family, her work and her clients. Diagnosed with extremely rare malignant neuroendocrine liver tumors in May, she continued working-doing what she loved with the people she loved. She remained in her own home, loved and comforted until she closed her eyes and went to heaven. Our love for her will never die.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 8, from 5:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 9, at 2:00 PM, Hillcrest Memorial Park Mortuary.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 6, 2019