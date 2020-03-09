Home

EMILIO MUNOZ GONZALES


1945 - 2020
EMILIO MUNOZ GONZALES Obituary

Emilio Munoz Gonzales, 74, passed away in Golden Valley, AZ where he and Doris lived for 8 years. He was born in Junction, TX.

He moved and graduated from Shafter HS, attended Modesto College, and served 6 years in the Army Reserves. He owned 2 businesses: SignCraft and MetalCraft, Wrought Iron Fence Contractor. His creative "can do" pioneer spirit took on challenges such as collecting every rock to build a rock cabin-cellar as original Pioneers had built.

He will be so very missed by Doris who enjoyed their four decade friendship the last 14 as his wife, his sisters Lupe and Eloise, daughter Anna and son Gabriel, extended family and so many friends who loved him.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
