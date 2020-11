EMILY CISNEROS CHAVEZ

October 24, 1957 - October 26, 2020

Emily was preceded in death by John and Beatrice Cisneros father and mother.

She is survived by her son Brian Marquez and 9 brothers and sisters.

Olivia, Richard, John, Fred, Veronica, Rosalinda, Dave, Trini, and Gilbert.

She was a beloved Sister, Mother, Grandmother, and Aunt.

May You Fly Like An Angel In Heaven.