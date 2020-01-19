|
EMILY JANE (BARRETT) BAKER
1936 - 2020
Emily Baker, 83, departed this earth on January 8, 2020. She was welcomed into heaven by the loving arms of Jesus Christ. Emily was born on December 29, 1936 in Bakersfield, CA. to adoring parents B. Winston and Ethel Barrett. Emily attended local schools, graduating from Bakersfield High School. She attended the University of Redlands becoming an elementary school teacher. Emily enjoyed a lengthy tenure serving students at Millie Munsey Elementary School in Bakersfield. Her teaching career spanned 43 years.
Emily attended First Baptist Church meeting a young man named Dean Baker. They were married November 27, 1958 by Emily's grandfather Dr. B.C. Barrett, Pastor of First Baptist Church. The happy couple was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Emily Suzanne on September 3, 1959 and Stephanie Ellen on March 3, 1962.
As a young woman, Emily loved to cook and sew dresses for her girls. She was active coordinating Christmas programs while at Munsey. In her later years she enjoyed shopping with her beautiful sister Julia and her granddaughters. Emily and Dean moved to Fresno, CA. in 2010 and to Waterford, CA. in 2014 where they remarried on July 16, 2016.
Left to cherish her memory are husband Dean Baker, sister in law LaVonna Ihde, brother in law Wayne Baker, daughters Suzanne and Mark Bauer, Stephanie and Greg Steen, siblings Burt and Barbara Barrett and Julia and Larry Watts. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and five great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests donations to purchase books be made to Millie Munsey Elementary, 3801 Brave Ave. Bakersfield, 93309 or to Richard M. Moon School, 319 N. Reinway Ave. Waterford, 95386.
May our Dear, Sweet, Beautiful, Emily Rest in Eternal Peace.
Services are private - Greenlawn Southwest.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 19, 2020