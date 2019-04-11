|
EMMA JEAN MONTGOMERY
June 24, 1928 - April 3, 2019
Emma "Jean" Montgomery, 90, beloved wife, mother of two, grandmother to two, and great-grandmother to five, passed away from pulmonary failure brought on by pneumonia on April 3, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona, where she had resided at the home of her daughter since May of 2017. She was greatly loved by all who knew her as a sweet, kind, fun, and loving person.
Jean, and her husband Joe, moved to Delano from Salinas, CA in 1967, so that Joe could take over management of the city's JC Penney store downtown. Their son, Stephen, moved to the dorms at Bakersfield Junior College to begin his college career, while their daughter prepared to start her sophomore year in high school at Delano High. Jean worked as a teller for United California Bank in Delano until 1974, when she became a successful real estate agent for Fox Real Estate. Sometime in the early 1980s, Joe was named the new manager of the JC Penney store for Hemet, CA, forcing them to leave Delano after 13 years. They loved their time in Delano, and had many fond memories of friends and neighbors there. In 1987, they both retired, and shortly after, moved to Redding, CA to join family members there. Joe preceded her into heaven on September 11, 2007.
Cremation and memorial services are being handled by Lakeshore Mortuary in Mesa, AZ (480-838-5639). For Jean's full obituary and information regarding her two memorial services, please log onto www.LakeshoreMort.com and scroll down to the Recent Obituaries section. Then click on Jean's picture to access her web page.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 11, 2019