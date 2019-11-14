|
EMMA MAE PORTER
October 30, 1940 - November 6, 2019
Emma left this world with true grace. She went to be with her lord and savior after a courageous battle with cancer.
Emma was the oldest of three children born to Glenn and Rose Brammer, in Arkansas. There she met and married her first husband Loyd Horner. Together they had two children Dewayne and Chanda. Later the family relocated to California in 1959.
Emma loved learning and continued her education throughout the years. She enjoyed working in administration, real estate and interior design.
Emma married her second husband Leonard Porter and gained two more children to her family, Greg and Deborah. Through Len's work they were able to live in many wonderful places including San Francisco, New Orleans and London. She made many life long friends throughout her travels. After retiring in 1992, they returned to Bakersfield to be closer to their family. Unexpectedly in 1996 Emma lost Len, the love of her life.
Her years were filled with the love and joy of her family and friends. "The time spent with her family were the best of all."
She will always be in the hearts of her family.
Emma will forever be missed by her children: Dewayne, Chanda, Jim, Greg, Leslie and Deborah. Grandchildren: Russell, Ashley, Tara, Eric, Stephanie, Angela, Brian, Andrew, Maggie and Austin. Great-grandchildren: Elliot, Hope, Finn, Taylor, Macie and Cody. Brother Jerry and many more loving family members and dear friends.
A special thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff at Hoffman Hospice and Around the Clock.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hoffman Hospice or The M.S. Society.
Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park 3700 River Blvd on November 15, 2019 at 1:30 pm.