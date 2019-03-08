|
EMMA VALENTINA CANDELARIA
February 14, 1928 - February 24, 2019
Our Beloved Mom, Momma, Mamacita, Nana, "Valentina" passed away on a beautiful Sunday morning with her family at her side. She just celebrated her 91st birthday. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ernest Viviano Candelaria Sr; Parents Anastacio and Maria Mendez; Sisters, Socorro and Lita; Brothers, Andy, Raymond, Raul, Alfred, Navor and grandson, David William Palinsky II.
Emma attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School and throughout her life practiced the Catholic religion. As age crept up on her she was unable to attend mass but diligently said her nightly prayers to the Virgin Mary up to her last days.
At a young age she worked various jobs to help support her family. She was employed in the Cafeteria at Memorial Hospital for several years and thereafter worked in the Cafeteria at Bakersfield College for ten plus years before her retirement. Her most important and favorite job was that of babysitting all of her grandchildren. A job she would refer to as "hard work" but one she truly loved.
Mom had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. She was a great cook and a great seamstress. She will truly be missed by all who came to know her.
She is survived by her children: Carole Candelaria, Gloria Candelaria-Palinsky (David), Anita Candelaria, Ernest Candelaria, Jr. (Renee). Grandchildren: Stephen Esqueda, Maurina Solis (Rico), Alexandria Ruiz, Karisa Candelaria-Pruett (Nicholas), Jessica Ruiz and Sarena Candelaria. Great Grandchildren: Miru Palinsky, Arianna Solis, Mason Solis, twins Elijah and Ezekiel Pruett. Beloved Brothers: Salvadore and Richard Mendez.
Services: Visitation 4:00 p.m. with Rosary following at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday March 10, 2019, at Greenlawn Mortuary Northeast, 3700 River Blvd. Bakersfield, Ca. Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday March 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 609 E. California Avenue, Bakersfield, Ca. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Northeast.
Special Thanks to: Dr. Brijesh Bhambi and staff; ProCare Hospice (Norma) and staff; Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County (Patty) and staff; The Pointe at Summit Hills (Benny, Kayla) and staff; and the Kern County Fire Department Station #42.