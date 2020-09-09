ENID JANE (KINSER) FRIESEN

February 5, 1932 - August 31, 2020

On Monday, August 31, 2020, Enid Jane (Kinser) Friesen went to be with the Lord at the age of 88.

Enid was born on February 5, 1932 in Bakersfield, CA to Beatrice Grace (Thomas Kinser) Gragg. In 1951, Enid married Robert Earl Friesen. They raised three children together.

Those who knew Enid undoubtedly knew her as a musician. Enid spent her working years as a pianist, organist, professional accompanist, and private instructor of piano and organ. She was a member of the National Guild of Piano Teachers and the Music Teachers Association of California. Enid was a lifelong member of Bakersfield First Assembly Church and faithfully served as both pianist and organist in the church for more than 70 years. In her private instruction, Enid taught hundreds of students over many decades, encouraging them to increase their skills and seek excellence through diligent practice. She was loved by her students and her Christian example influenced the lives of many far beyond learning to play an instrument.

Enid was preceded in death by her husband Robert; her mother Grace and stepfather Woodrow Gragg; grandparents Frank and Clara Thomas; daughter-in-law Suzy Friesen; and grandson Garrett Friesen. She is survived by her son Donald Friesen, his children Lindsay Bogan and husband Liam, and Whitney Friesen; her daughter Denise Phelps and husband Thomas, and their children Rob Phelps, Jessica Phelps, Shari Nelson and husband Chris, and Shelli Lieb and husband Adam; her son Dwayne Friesen and wife Kathy, and their children Aaron Friesen and wife Heather, Allan Friesen and fiancee Suzanne Davis, and Amy Rowles and husband Scott; and ten great-grandchildren, James Bogan, Joshua Nelson, Casen Lieb, Alex Lieb, Thomas Friesen, Andrew Friesen, Harrison Friesen, Clara Friesen, Magnolia Rowles, and Margot Rowles.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 9:00am at Hillcrest Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00am at Bakersfield First Assembly Church, 4901 California Ave., Bakersfield.