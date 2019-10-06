|
ENRIQUE CAMARENA CORTEZ
June 11, 1945 - September 25, 2019
Enrique Camarena Cortez, 74, passed away on September 25, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. He was born on June 11, 1945 in the town of La Ribera Jalisco Mexico, son of Jose Camarena and Josefina Camarena Cortez.
Enrique first came to the USA in 1974 and worked very hard as a field laborer all of his years until 1992 when he became ill due to kidney failure. He was blessed by receiving a kidney transplant that prolonged his life until his passing.
Enrique married Maria D Jesus Camarena on June 25, 1964 and were happily married for 55 years.
Enrique is survived by wife Maria D Jesus Camarena of Bakersfield, CA; children, Guadalupe Chavez Camarena of Bakersfield, CA, Sylvia Camarena of Bakersfield, CA, Luis E. Camarena of Los Angeles, CA, Juanita Pacheco Camarena of Bakersfield, CA, Alicia Bueno Camarena of San Luis Obispo, CA, Abel Camarena of Bakersfield, CA and Angelica Camarena of Bakersfield, CA; Grandchildren, Patricia D Chavez, Nancy A Chavez, Diana C Chavez, Jessica Santos, Nathaniel Galvez, Mary Barrios, Anthony Barrios, Robert Pacheco, Alex Bueno, Emanuel Bueno, Jayden Bueno, Vanessa Valadez, Chrystal Valadez, Luis A Trujillo, Julianne Trujillo, Leilani Trujillo and Abel Jr. Camarena; Great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Williams, Josiah Williams, Taylor Wandick, Chai'Lei Jackson, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Enrique Camarena was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Camarena and Josefina Cortez Camarena, and sister Dolores Camarena.
A visitation and service will be held at Basham Funeral Home, 3312 Niles St. Bakersfield, CA 93306 from 5pm to 9pm, on Monday October 7th, 2019. Mass Celebration will take place at Lady of Guadalupe Church, 601 E. California Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93307 at 10am, on Tuesday October 8th, 2019. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd. Bakersfield, CA 93306.
Condolences may be left for Enrique Camarena Cortez on-line guest book at www.bashamfuneralcare.com