EPIFANIA S. BERLANGA
April 7, 1933 - October 21, 2019
With joy and sadness, we say goodbye to our beautiful mother, Epifania "Fannie" Berlanga, 86. Born in Crystal City, Texas to Thomas Saldaña and Antonia Leija Saldaña.
Her family followed the crops to as far as Napa and Idaho, settling in Bakersfield where she met the love of her life, Alfredo Berlanga. Alfredo and Fannie had 6 children. Mom worked her young life in the fields for Bidart Bros. Farms and then worked 19 years for Tenneco West. She also sold Avon and babysat her grandchildren.
She enjoyed visiting family in Santa Maria, Hawaii, Texas and Mexico. The trip of her life was when she traveled to Rome to see Pope John Paul II, as she was a devout Catholic, praying her Rosary daily, morning and evening.
Fannie leaves her children to celebrate her life; Margaret Perez (Richard), Alfredo, Jr. (Cora), Carmen Cortinas (Gerardo), Martha Berlanga, Ralph (Stella) and Gilbert (Rosemary); 18 precious grandchildren who love her so much and 23 great grandchildren with 1 on the way. She also leaves behind her sister, Lucia Abramovicz (Raul); brothers, Larry (Lupe), Matias Saldaña and Tony (Rosie).
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo Berlanga, Sr.; parents, Thomas and Antonia Saldaña; brothers; Thomas, Jr., Max, John and Valente and her sisters, Lupe Garcia, Lina Anaya and Tana Terrazas.
A Wake will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St.). Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church (601 E. California Ave). Burial will follow at Historic Union Cemetery (730 Potomac Ave). A reception will be held immediately after at the Eagles Lodge. (1718 17th St.). For further information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 26, 2019