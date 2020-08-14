1/1
Ereka Ann Martin
EREKA ANN MARTIN
March 22, 1971 - August 2, 2020

Ereka Martin passed away on August 2nd, 2020 after a short illness. She was born on March 2nd, 1971 to John and Pauline Tison.

Ereka graduated from BHS and then attended BC. She was married to Paul in 1998.

Ereka has surviving family, her husband Paul, son Tommy, her father-in-law Cheryl, and sister Deborah. Ereka is preceded in death by her sister Tracy and her mother Pauline.

Ereka was an avid animal lover and her puppies were her life. She also loved 80's Rock and Roll and anything Barbie.

Services will be held on Friday August 14, 2020 at 10am at 15543 S Vineland Rd. Arvin, CA 93203.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 14, 2020.
