ERIC JAMES KING
October 24, 1967 - October 22, 2019
Eric James King, 51, passed away on October 22, 2019 surrounded by loved ones and his best friend and pet Jasmine.
Eric was born on October 24, 1967 to Don and Diana King in Redondo Beach, CA. He was the second of identical twin boys born that proud day. The twins spent all their time together and remained close throughout their lives.
In 1977 the family moved to Wofford Heights, CA. Eric graduated from Kern Valley High School in 1986. Eric excelled in wrestling and went on to win CIF and also played football. He spent weekends windsurfing or snow skiing with his dad and brothers. Later he moved to Bakersfield where he worked closely with his brother Greg building homes. There he met and married his first wife Robin and in 1998 their daughter Emily was born. She was the apple of his eye and he treasured every moment they spent together. In April 2014, Eric was reunited with his Junior High sweetheart, Sheila who he adored and in June 2018 they were married. She loved and comforted him for the remainder of his life.
Eric is survived by his wife, Sheila King; his daughter Emily King; his brother and wife, Derin and Cassie King; his sister and husband, Tonie and Drew Berry; his step daughters Halee, Kamryn, Nicole and Kristi; nephews, Derek, Daniel, Charlie and Luke and niece, Sara.
He was met in heaven by his mother and father, brother, aunt and uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, nephew and both sets of grandparents.
We will all miss his wittiness, playful antics and his orneriness. But most of all we will just miss him!
Graveside services will be held November 16, 2019 at 12:00 at Kern Valley Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 10, 2019