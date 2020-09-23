1/1
Erica Bongberg
ERICA COLLEEN BONGBERG
September 17, 2020

Erica Colleen Bongberg, a pillar of her community and center of her family, died on September 17, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones. She was 42.

Erica, a resident of Rohnert Park, had been at war with breast cancer for more than four years. She was a graduate of Santa Rosa Junior College and spent 10 years as a human resources professional. Her hobbies included crafting, attending her children's sporting events, coaching cheer, and recruiting others to join her fight against cancer.

She is remembered for her sense of humor, compassion, and her love of sharing memories and stories.

Erica loved to talk. She loved to laugh. She was relentlessly honest and unafraid to make herself vulnerable. She had the gift to see past anyone's flaws.

Erica raised three children with her partner Justin Ikaika Steverson. Noah Ikaika Blaze, 19, a sophomore at Pacific University in Oregon, inherited his mother's big heart, open mind, and insightfulness. Nanealani Hannah Kaleikaumaka, 15, a sophomore at Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa, inherited her mother's resilience, nurturing spirit, and her drive to be self-sufficient. Anuhea Lucille Naniloa, 6 is a first grader at Montevista Elementary School in Rohnert Park. Anuhea is the embodiment of her mother's free spirit, sense of humor, and uncompromising honesty.

She is dearly missed by her large family; her mother Karen and step-father Ron live in Santa Rosa; Her father, Barry, lives in Shafter, CA; her aunts, Kathleen, Kellie (Sam) and son, Finn; her cousins, Carrie, Gabe, Gina, Jill, Micah, and Nick, Michael, and their families. She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Corky Anthony and Johanna Anthony, and her paternal grandparents, Robert Martin Bongberg and Lucille Corbett Bongberg.

Erica also leaves a large hole in her community and many, many friends.

Erica's life was too short. But, the family, community, and legacy she built will survive for years.

The family would like to thank Memorial Hospice, Kenna, Rachael, Lilli and Zoe, as well as Dr. Zhang and Dr. Nguyen, and the many nurses at Kaiser Santa Rosa.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 23, 2020.
