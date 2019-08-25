|
ERIK MICHAEL MULLEN
November 28, 1988 - August 20, 2019
Erik Michael Mullen entered into eternal peace on August 20, 2019 at his home in Bakersfield, California. Erik was born on November 28, 1988 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
In 1990 his family traveled west, relocating to Bakersfield. Erik was a graduate of Stockdale High School class of 2007, alongside many childhood friends that remained by his side throughout his life. In his adolescence, he was a skilled basketball player and an all around athlete. Upon graduating, Erik completed some courses at Bakersfield College then headed to Oregon where he received a diploma in alternative energy. He returned to California in 2013, and shortly after, his son Kason was born. The past 6 years he spent the majority of his time in Orange County and San Diego. This year he relocated to Bakersfield to be near to his son and family.
Erik is preceded in death by his father, Gary Mullen, his grandparents, Charles Mullen, Darrell Freese, and Kathryn Mullen.
Erik is survived by his mother, LoAnne Mullen and stepmother, Melissa Mullen. He is also survived by his son, Kason Mullen, and Jaymee Morales, Kason's mother and Erik's lifelong friend. He also left behind grandmother, Nancy Freese, siblings, Heather Manning, Nikol Manning, and Khloe Mullen, along with many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
His memorial service will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton on August 31, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 25, 2019