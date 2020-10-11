ERMA JEAN MCNEILLIE

1933 - 2020

Mom was born in Glendale, California on July 15, 1933. She was the second daughter born of James Everett and Mildred Ida Catherine Davis Stroud. The family moved to El Monte, California when Mom was six, but eventually settled in the Central Valley where Mom attended Tulare Union High School, studying merchandising and graduating with the Tribe Class of 1951. Mom had a deep love for her mother and sister, Billie Dean. After high school, Mom attended cosmetology school. She eventually met and married Marshall Leon Airrington. Their union was blessed with two children, Marsha Raylene, and Marshall Leon.

Widowed in 1957 after Marshall's death following an auto accident, Mom, pregnant with Marshall, and five-year-old Marsha moved to Bakersfield. This is where our Dad, Tim, enters the picture. Mom said she and Dad met through "mutual friends" and was very mysterious about the whole thing. Dad claimed to remember Mom from her high school years, working as a carhop in Tulare. They met again, years later, and were immediately smitten with one another. They were inseparable. Dad instantly fell in love with young Marsha and Marshall. Mom and Dad were married on March 17, 1959. He was so proud to be their father. Not long after, their loving family was complete with the birth of their blonde-haired, blue-eyed daughter, Lori Marlene, and a few years later, their brunette headed baby girl, Teri Lea.

Mom was passionate about God and family, regularly attending Sunday school classes and services at Planz Road Baptist Church, and later at Valley Baptist Church. Mom loved being a member of the church and her church family. She was active in her W.O.W. group as well as her Sigma Alpha Theta Lambda Sorority. As an empty nester, Mom worked as a medical receptionist at the office of Drs. Sidders, Newman & Moore. She and Dad had several happy years together in retirement, spending precious time with both of their families and many trips to Pismo Beach with close friends. After Tim's passing in 2003, Mom enjoyed her last 4 years making new friends and enjoying life at Brookdale Riverwalk Senior Living.

Erma was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her children were her greatest treasure and it gave her great pleasure to help them any way she could. Although she will be deeply missed every day, we know she is in a better place with the Lord and our beloved Dad, Tim.

Erma is survived by her four children, Marsha Postma, Marshall McNeillie, Lori (Dwayne) Keith, Teri (Matthew) Riley; nine grandchildren, Jason Postma, Mendi Bannister, Joshua Keith, Jared Brown, Austin Brown, Cody Keith, Kaitlan McNeillie, Justin McNeillie, and Landon Riley; and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her sister, Billie Dean; husband, Timothy Coy McNeille; and beloved grandson, Brandon Marshall McNeillie.

Special thank you to Diana and Michael with Hoffmann Hospice. Also, thank you to her caregivers, Jun and Lilia. What an honor it was to have each of you in our mother's life. May God continue to bless you in the work you do.

Graveside service honoring Erma will be held on Friday, October 16, at 11:30 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF, Inc.) 1609 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Mom was passionate about this organization as this disease claimed Dad's life.

Revelation 21:6 - And he said unto me, It is done, I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely.