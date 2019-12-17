|
ERNEST F. GUTIERREZ
1929 - 2019
Ernest (Neto) Gutierrez, 90, passed away December 11, 2019 at his home in Delano, California. Ernest was a life-long Delano resident and an employee of Perelli-Minetti Winery for over 25 years.
He is survived by Adela, his loving wife of 65 years, sons Ernest Jr, Benny and Steven, sister Olivia Burrola as well as 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grand children.
Public viewing will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Friday, December 20, 2019, in Delano, CA from 12:45pm-1:30pm. Rosary from 1:30-2:00pm and the funeral mass from 2:00pm-3:00pm. Final resting following the funeral mass at the North Kern District Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019