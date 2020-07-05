ETHAN BRADLEY SHELTON

November 21, 1991 - June 27, 2020

Ethan Bradley Shelton was born on November 21, 1991in Bakersfield, CA. and died on June 27, 2020 in Reno, NV.

He is survived by his parents Trent and Jennifer Shelton, his brother Cameron, nephew Silas, niece Krissa and many other family members and friends.

Ethan died from a dirtbike accident in the mountains. Riding was something that always made him happy and at least we know he was doing something he loved to do at the end of his life.

Everyone remembers him as always being there for them and willing to help with anything. To quote a friend "We will always remember your sweet soul, loyalty and how much you cared for your friends and family." We will forever miss the sweet beast in you. Until we meet again.