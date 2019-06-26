|
|
EUGENE JOSEPH TELESE
1945 - 2019
Gene was born in Los Angeles, CA on July 14, 1945. He passed away on June 23, 2019. Gene proudly served as a Marine in Vietnam for 4 years.
Gene is survived by his loving Wife Charolette of 39 years, Daughters Monica Telese and Husband Matt, Meegan Brooks and Husband Richard, Grandsons Trever Gafford and Wife Tiffany, Bodi Brooks and Wife Ashley, Granddaughter Megan Melendez, Great Granddaughters Emma Gafford, Addison Gafford and Kyndall Brooks.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Optimal Hospice Care.
There will be a celebration of life on Friday, June 28 at 10:00 am at Family Community Fellowship, 10700 Brimhall Rd.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 26, 2019