EUGENE "GENE" WILLIAM HANSON JR.

1950 - 2020 Gene passed away on May 20, 2020 in Oxnard, CA after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on June 11, 1950, in St. Louis, MO, the second of eight children to Eugene and Mary Jayne Hanson. The family moved to Bakersfield in 1955. Gene attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help elementary school, Garces High School for 3 years, and then graduated from Bakersfield High in 1968. He made many high school friends, with whom he stayed close to. He married Jenny Ennis and had a son, Gene Hanson III, in 1969. He went on to earn a Bachelor's degree at Cal State Bakersfield in accounting in 1978. He had many successful jobs in his career. He substitute taught and tutored; he was an executive associate with Coca Cola in Los Angeles; he was an employment program representative for the Employment Development Dept. in Bakersfield, Ridgecrest, and Sacramento. He retired and moved to Oxnard, CA in 2015 with his wife Linda. Gene and Linda Kelley were married April 17, 1982. She had 2 children, Jennifer and Marc. Gene was a very fun, intelligent, creative, and talented man! He loved to laugh with family and friends. He enjoyed Raider football, whiskey, women, music, playing games, golf, gambling, traveling, and cruising, not necessarily in that order! But he took pleasure in them all to the fullest. Gene was a beloved son, brother, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, uncle, and godfather. He will be missed greatly. There will be no services, but his enthusiastic spirit will live on in our hearts. Gene is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Gene III, Jennifer, and Marc; his 7 siblings; his 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



