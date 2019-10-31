|
EVANGELINA RUBIO-MARTINEZ
January 24, 1936 - October 24, 2019
Evangelina Rubio-Martinez was born January 24, 1936 to Evaristo and Simona Rubio in Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico. Evangelina answered God's call to heaven the morning of October 24, 2019. Along with her parents, brothers and sisters, Evangelina moved to the United States as part of the Bracero program in the 1950s. On November 21, 1959 she married the love of her life, Manuel Martinez, in Fabens, Texas. The couple then moved to Bakersfield, California in 1960 to raise their family.
Manuel and Eva raised 3 children; Monica, Manuel Jr. and Veronica Martinez. Eva was a hardworking woman and worked two jobs to help provide for her family. Eva enjoyed fishing, Dodger baseball, cooking and feeding her family as well as playing dice and cards with her sisters while enjoying a cigarette and a cup of coffee. Eva had a beautiful voice and sang often. Our best memories of her are her singing and dancing around the kitchen while making her famous tamales. Eva was a strong and beautiful soul. She let her grandchildren get away with everything and was always the voice for those who could not be for themselves. Eva was a fun spirited woman and full of sarcasm. She was one of a kind and her strength is instilled in our family.
Eva had a hard battle with dementia, though she always fought to stay independent.
Eva is survived by her husband, Manuel Martinez, her three children Monica, Manuel, and Veronica. Her grandchildren Bobby, Manny, Ariana, Carlos, Kimberly, Brian, Mikey, Karla, and Annelise, her great grandchildren Alina and Alyssa, and her sister, Elvia Chavez Rubio.
Eva is welcomed in heaven by her parents Evaristo and Simona, her siblings Maria Herrera, Maria Elena Rubio, Ramona Aceves, Manuel Rubio, Luciano Rubio, Juan Rubio, and Antonio Rubio.
Visitation for Evangelina will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary on November 6, 2019 from 5-9p.m. Funeral services will follow on November 7, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Our lady of Guadalupe Church. Graveside services will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.