EVELYN DAVIS
May 1, 1957 - February 5, 2020
Evelyn Davis passed away on Febrary 5, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA. She was born on May 1, 1957 to Joseph Westmoreland and Erline Tallon in Hanford, CA.
She received her GED from Hanford High School. Evelyn was married to Charles Davis in June 2020. She was known to be a homemaker, making special crafts and sewing for her family and friends.
Lynn was a crafty woman and loved to create things for her loved ones. She would go out and always found a friendly face at the grocery store. Often talking to many on her outings, she often found the best in all she came across.
She is preceded in death by her father Joseph, mother Erline, brother Jack and step-daughter Marvena.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband Charles; daughter Jesica, son in law Jason, grandson Zachary; step-son Randall, daughter in law Tracey, grandson Jason; step-son James, grandchildren Jeremiah, Daniel and Jamie; step-son Michael, daughter in law Merlene, grandchildren Tina and Kara; sister Jolene; brothers Ronnie, Joseph and Rusty.
Lynn's services will be held February 12, 2020 at 10:00am at Greenlawn NE Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield. Graveside services only.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020