Evelyn Pauline Schorling
September 3,1940 - May 3, 2019
On May 3, 2019 Evelyn Pauline Schorling, devoted to the lord and loving mother passed away at the age of 78. Pauline was born at home in Chimes Arkansas, September 3,1940 to James and Leoda Judd. Pauline was the third of six children, she had three brothers Doyle Judd, wife Zula, Sammie Judd, wife Marilyn and Roy Judd who proceeded in passing. Her two sisters Kathy Whitlow who preceded her in passing and Denise Singleton, husband Roy. Most of Pauline's adult life was spent in Bakersfield Ca. Her children Deborah Johns, Steven Tison, wife Cheryl, Tracey Ibarra, Ereka Martin, husband Paul. Her grandchildren Amber, James, Jessica, Kayden, Daniel, Nickie, Anthony, Brandon, Michael and Tommy and 4 great grandchildren plus many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Pauline loved her family and friends and will be missed by all. Pauline retired from two successful careers one with Occidental Petroleum and then also at Castle & Cooke. Before her illness, she faithfully attended Valley Baptist Church and especially enjoyed women's bible study. She also loved her faithful dog Mia. Pauline's gentle spirit will be missed. Viewing will be held on 5/13/19 from 4-7 pm at Mission Family Mortuary 531 California Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93304. Funeral Services will be held on 5/14/19 at 12 pm Arvin Cemetery, 15543 S. Vineland Rd. Bakersfield, CA 93307
Published in Bakersfield Californian from May 11 to May 12, 2019