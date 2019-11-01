Home

Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
3312 Niles St.
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 873-8200
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
3312 Niles St.
Bakersfield, CA 93306
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph
1515 Baker St
Felix G. (Sonny) Sanchez Jr.


1973 - 2019
Felix G. (Sonny) Sanchez Jr. Obituary

FELIX G. SANCHEZ, JR.
"SONNY"
August 25, 1973 - October 23, 2019

Felix Sanchez is survived by his parents, Pat Ortiz and Felix Sanchez; 9 siblings; 5 children; 2 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held November 3, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St.). Mass will be held November 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph (1515 Baker St.). Graveside Service will follow at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery (2739 Panama Ln).

The Family would like to thank Optimal Hospice for all the love. Especially to Ahnawake Sarmiento (Ahnie), Annabel Holguin and Maria Zavala. I couldn't have done it without you!

For further information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 1, 2019
