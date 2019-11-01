|
FELIX G. SANCHEZ, JR.
"SONNY"
August 25, 1973 - October 23, 2019
Felix Sanchez is survived by his parents, Pat Ortiz and Felix Sanchez; 9 siblings; 5 children; 2 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held November 3, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St.). Mass will be held November 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph (1515 Baker St.). Graveside Service will follow at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery (2739 Panama Ln).
The Family would like to thank Optimal Hospice for all the love. Especially to Ahnawake Sarmiento (Ahnie), Annabel Holguin and Maria Zavala. I couldn't have done it without you!
For further information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 1, 2019