Hopson-Anspach Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
620 Oregon Street
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661)861-8200
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hopson-Anspach Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
620 Oregon Street
Bakersfield, CA 93305
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Hopson-Anspach Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
620 Oregon Street
Bakersfield, CA 93305
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Our lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church

Felix S. Garcia


1930 - 2019
Felix S. Garcia Obituary

FELIX S. GARCIA
July 7, 1930 - November 7, 2019

Felix was born July 7, 1930 in Las Cruces, New Mexico and he passed away November 7, 2019 in Kingsburg, CA.

Pallbearers will be Freddy Carrizalez, Anthony Garcia, Art Villareal, Tommy Melendez, Clemente Muriel, Jr., Juan Guerrero. Honorary pallbearers; David Castro, Blaz Mendoza, Paul Villareal, Steve Villareal, Steve Villareal, Felix Marrufo, Rigo Rodriguez, Marco and Benjamin Carbajal.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vincente S. Garcia and Juliana M. Serna; brothers, Luis Garcia and Wenceslado Garcia and his sisters, Juanita Villareal, Bertha Leyva and Natalie Marrufo.

He is survived by sisters, Romana Carbajal, Tina Carrera and her husband Rudy Carrera, Pat Melendez, Paula Smith, Maria Valdez and The Villareal Family. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Felix S. Garcia will be held at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care (620 Oregon St.) on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Mass of the Catholic Burial will be held at Our lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery.

For further information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 17, 2019
