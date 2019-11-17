|
|
FELIX S. GARCIA
July 7, 1930 - November 7, 2019
Felix was born July 7, 1930 in Las Cruces, New Mexico and he passed away November 7, 2019 in Kingsburg, CA.
Pallbearers will be Freddy Carrizalez, Anthony Garcia, Art Villareal, Tommy Melendez, Clemente Muriel, Jr., Juan Guerrero. Honorary pallbearers; David Castro, Blaz Mendoza, Paul Villareal, Steve Villareal, Steve Villareal, Felix Marrufo, Rigo Rodriguez, Marco and Benjamin Carbajal.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vincente S. Garcia and Juliana M. Serna; brothers, Luis Garcia and Wenceslado Garcia and his sisters, Juanita Villareal, Bertha Leyva and Natalie Marrufo.
He is survived by sisters, Romana Carbajal, Tina Carrera and her husband Rudy Carrera, Pat Melendez, Paula Smith, Maria Valdez and The Villareal Family. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Felix S. Garcia will be held at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care (620 Oregon St.) on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Mass of the Catholic Burial will be held at Our lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 17, 2019