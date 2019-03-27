|
FLORA "GERI" CRAWFORD
August 26, 1938 - March 20, 2019
A much-loved mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, Geri Crawford, 80, of Coalinga, CA, passed away in her home March 20, 2019 with her family present. She bravely confronted terminal cancer diagnosed 6 weeks earlier. Geri was born August 26, 1938 in Bakersfield where she was raised and lived much of her life. She also spent 10 years living on the Central Coast, then followed her son's family to Coalinga where she enjoyed small town living her last 20 years.
In her early adult years, raising 3 children on her own, Geri supported her family as a waitress, then spent most of her working life as a bookkeeper and office manager. She showed her love for family in a variety of ways, such as taking her kids on numerous vacations, taking months off from work to care for her elderly mother, raising her granddaughter, and in later years, attending sporting events of great-grand children. She was an avid reader, loved her cats, dogs & puzzles, did her own yard work into her late 70's, and was a big time Raider, 49er & USC football fan!
She is survived by daughter Debra Crawford, son Rich Crawford and wife Lisa; grand children Sara Crawford Martin and fiancee Steve Garza, Katrina Schwerdt, Alec Schwerdt, Rick Crawford, John Crawford, Elizabeth Crawford; great-grand children Mitchell Martin, Marcus Martin, Mia Martin, Maverick Martin; brother Earle Pearce and wife Lynn, sister Teresa and husband Dean. Geri was preceded in death by her daughter and best friend Laura Crawford Lilly, mother Ruth Sears Briggs, father Earle Pearce Sr.
A Celebration of Life is being held in Coalinga on Saturday March 30 from 2 to 5PM at First Presbyterian Church, 475 Sunset Ave. In lieu of flowers and memorial gifts, please make donations to Valley Children's Hospital of Madera. For the full obituary email [email protected]