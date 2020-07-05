1/
Florence Engen "Pat" Gullett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

"PAT" FLORENCE ENGEN GULLETT
May 26, 1924 - June 15, 2020

Pat Gullett, 96, died at home in her sleep surrounded by her children. She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan to Danish immigrants, Hartmann Christensen Engen and Petrea Neilsine Wibe; both were physical therapists at the Battle Creek Sanitarium. Devout Seventh-day Adventists, the Engen family also included her twin brother Floyd, older brother Paul, and younger sister Betty Ann.

She married the love of her life, Dr. William Gullett, on April 7, 1947, a marriage that lasted 71 years until his death in 2018. They had three children, Gayle Gullett Escobar, Patrea Gullett Wager, and William E. Gullett III, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Pat received her BS and RN degrees in 1947 from the White Memorial School of Nursing at Loma Linda University. She was active in local medical auxiliaries and a talented golfer who belonged to the Stockdale Country Club for over fifty years. Her gardens were greatly admired places of beauty. She raised finches in a lovely enclosed garden and was a charter member of the Kern County Aviary Association. A life-long Seventh-day Adventist, she was deeply committed to her church and church school.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved