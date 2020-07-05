"PAT" FLORENCE ENGEN GULLETT

May 26, 1924 - June 15, 2020

Pat Gullett, 96, died at home in her sleep surrounded by her children. She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan to Danish immigrants, Hartmann Christensen Engen and Petrea Neilsine Wibe; both were physical therapists at the Battle Creek Sanitarium. Devout Seventh-day Adventists, the Engen family also included her twin brother Floyd, older brother Paul, and younger sister Betty Ann.

She married the love of her life, Dr. William Gullett, on April 7, 1947, a marriage that lasted 71 years until his death in 2018. They had three children, Gayle Gullett Escobar, Patrea Gullett Wager, and William E. Gullett III, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Pat received her BS and RN degrees in 1947 from the White Memorial School of Nursing at Loma Linda University. She was active in local medical auxiliaries and a talented golfer who belonged to the Stockdale Country Club for over fifty years. Her gardens were greatly admired places of beauty. She raised finches in a lovely enclosed garden and was a charter member of the Kern County Aviary Association. A life-long Seventh-day Adventist, she was deeply committed to her church and church school.