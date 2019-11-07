|
|
FLORENTINO P. CHAVEZ
October 18, 1925 - November 4, 2019
Florentino P. Chavez, 94, went to heaven on November 4, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.
He leaves behind 3 children, 11 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Felicita, and his son John.
Florentino served in World War II, and dedicated 46 years to the Southern Pacific Railroad to build his life with his love. He had a strong work ethic, and a desire to see his family live life to the fullest. He taught us all to give generously, pray often, and put family first. Those lessons, and his legacy of love, will always be imprinted on our hearts. We have faith he is reunited with his love Felicita, sitting side by side in Heaven, and forever watching over us all.
A viewing will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9am-11am at Peters funeral home in Shafter. A graveside service will follow at Union Cemetery in Bakersfield at 12pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 7, 2019