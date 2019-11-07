Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peters Funeral Home - Shafter
844 E. Lerdo Hwy
Shafter, CA 93263
661 746-6314
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peters Funeral Home - Shafter
844 E. Lerdo Hwy
Shafter, CA 93263
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Union Cemetery
Bakersfield, CA
View Map

Florentino P. Chavez


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florentino P. Chavez Obituary

FLORENTINO P. CHAVEZ
October 18, 1925 - November 4, 2019

Florentino P. Chavez, 94, went to heaven on November 4, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.

He leaves behind 3 children, 11 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Felicita, and his son John.

Florentino served in World War II, and dedicated 46 years to the Southern Pacific Railroad to build his life with his love. He had a strong work ethic, and a desire to see his family live life to the fullest. He taught us all to give generously, pray often, and put family first. Those lessons, and his legacy of love, will always be imprinted on our hearts. We have faith he is reunited with his love Felicita, sitting side by side in Heaven, and forever watching over us all.

A viewing will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9am-11am at Peters funeral home in Shafter. A graveside service will follow at Union Cemetery in Bakersfield at 12pm.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florentino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -