FLORIDA MAE BROUSSARD-HASKINS

1928 - 2020

Florida Mae Broussard-Haskins was born August 8, 1928 in Dierks, Arkansas to Frank and Viney Dixon-Broussard. The family moved to Broken Bow, Oklahoma where Florida attended Dunbar High School where she earned her High School diploma.

Florida married Ernest Haskins Sr. on September 28, 1946 and to this union nine children.

Florida was a faithful and devoted member of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church in Bakersfield, California under the leadership of the late Rev. Daniel J. McDowell. In 1974 she joined the Usher Board. In 1977 she became secretary of the board through 1979. She then became Vice President and served in the capacity for one year.

In 1980 she became the President of the board and remained in that office until 2012 when her health prevented her to continue.

In 1974 Florida was also appointed as Chairman of the Hospitality Committee under the leadership of Rev. Mc Dowell preparing meals for every church event. In 1985 she started a food and clothing give away under the leadership of Rev. Ezra Turner. This project with the help of the United States Department of Agriculture, the Golden Empire Gleaners and the Kern County Food Bank, fed many families in the community, she later added a clothing project as well.

In 2001, she started yet another project of serving hot lunches for the public. For this gesture she was featured in a short televised clip and was given an award by Jackie Parks, newscaster from Channel 17 News. For her dedication and determination to serve the public. That news clip was titled, "The Unsung Heroes".

Florida served in many capacities, she was Statistician and instructor for the Ushers in the State and National convention. Also, Finance Secretary for the District Ushers, served as the (BTU) Baptist Training Union instructor and an active member of the San Joaquin State and National Chapters of the Baptist Conventions.

Florida was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Sr., seven brothers - Frank Armstrong, Frank Jr., Willie, James, Ivory, Lawrence Charles and Jonas Broussard. Two sisters, Pearlie (Susan) Broussard-Hightower and Merlee Broussard. Two grandchildren Danielle and Allen.

She is survived by her nine children, Marshall L. Haskins, Wanda F. Haskins-Robinson (John), Frank Haskins, Ernest Haskins Jr. (Anita), Glenn L. Haskins (Cheryl), Garland K. Haskins, Mary L. Haskins, Gloria A. Haskins, Darlene Haskins, seventeen grandchildren, Twenty-eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

Florida was an avid gardener, her love of her flowers, and cooking the best fried chicken on earth were her greatest pleasures.

Viewing will be July 16, 2020 at Rucker's Mortuary, 301 Baker St. Services will be July 17, 2020 at Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church, 700 S. Haley St. at 11:00am.