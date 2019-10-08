|
FLOYD EUGENE BERTRAND
February 20, 1935 - September 29, 2019
Floyd Bertrand, born February 20, 1935, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 29, 2019.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Mary Bertrand; his loving wife of 57 years, Larita Bertrand; his brother Lloyd Bertrand; and his sister, Aileen Abbott.
Floyd is survived by his son, Michael Bertrand, and wife Shirley; daughter Laurri Jones, and husband Steve; grandchildren Sarah Larsen and husband Terry; Paul Bertrand, and wife Heather; Leah McCaslin, and husband Cai; Jeremiah Jones; Molly Quarnberg; great-grandchildren Hayden, Zayne, and Sylis; and beloved extended family.
Floyd was born in Wanette, Oklahoma, to Clint and Mary Bertrand. The family relocated to Buttonwillow, California, in the 1940s. There, Floyd met the love of his life, Larita Shellenberger, and the two wed in May of 1955. Floyd had numerous jobs, including school bus driver before enlisting in the United States Army. Stationed in France, he served his country as a Specialist 3rd Class. Upon completion of his duty and receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, Floyd and Larita moved to Bakersfield where he became an officer of the Bakersfield Police Department. Floyd began his career with the BPD on February 1, 1962. He worked his way through the ranks beginning as Police Officer, promoted to Motor Officer, then to Sergeant, and finally retired after 28 years of service as Sergeant Detective. In retirement Floyd enjoyed traveling with Larita and friends, playing golf, singing in the church choir, meeting up with his retired buddies for coffee, and spending time with his family.
The family wishes to thank Eric Lopez and all of the staff of The Bella Vita Senior Living for their exceptional care and attentive support for Floyd and his family over the past several months.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Daybreak Baptist Church, 5446 Taft Hwy, Bakersfield, CA, 93313, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bakersfield Police Department Benefit Association, P.O. Box 59, Bakersfield, CA, 93302.