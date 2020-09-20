FLOYD WALTER (WALLY) HAULMAN

August 2, 1942- September 12, 2020

Wally was born in Alameda, CA to Floyd Walter Haulman Sr. and Patsy Haulman Doran (stepdad Hal Doran). Wally grew up in Springville, CA and Bakersfield, Ca. After becoming a dental technician in the U.S. Navy he moved to San Jose, CA where he met his beautiful lifelong love Deanna Roesle. They married in 1965 and moved back to Bakersfield a year later to be closer to family. In 1976 he opened up his own dental lab.

Wally and Deanna had two children Alex and Julie, he treasured them and enjoyed going to all of their different sports and activities. Wally was a man of faith and loved the Lord. He joined St. Francis Catholic Church and became active in the parish, making many new friends.

Monsignor Craig Harrison had a special place in his heart. Wally's life revolved around his family, he loved going to Cayucos with Deanna, Julie and her family. Every Saturday he and Deanna went to church with the Ford's and out to dinner with friends, he loved the trip he took with his son Alex to New Orleans, Sunday dinners with Mark Adams and he treasured bbqing and walking in the foothills with his son Jeremiah. Wally's greatest joy was being a Poppie to his grandchildren. He loved taking his girls (Grace, Annie and Lulu) to the Kern County Fair, Greek food festival, the beach and so many more places. Wally loved every treat Grace baked just for him, he loved building Lincoln logs with Annie and that she would go anywhere with him and he loved chasing Lulu around the house just to hear her giggle. He was so proud that his grandson Ronnie followed in his footsteps as a Navy sailor.

Wally is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Deanna; son Alex Haulman and Maya; daughter and son(in law) Jeremiah and Julie Brown; grandchildren Grace, Annie, Emily (Lulu) Brown, Ronnie and Alexis Brown and their son Beau, his only great grandson and Darlene Brown; John Jefford and family; lifelong best friends Scott and Sharon Ford, their children and grandchildren. Honorary son Mark Adams and many loving friends and their families.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Francis Catholic Church, The Cat People or a charity of your choice.

Due to COVID19 funeral services are private.