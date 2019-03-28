|
FORREST GLENN WOOD
March 15, 1931 - March 9, 2019
Forrest Glenn Wood, born March 15, 1931 in Brookfield, IL, passed away on March 9, 2019 with his family by his side.
Forrest was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Thelma Woo, his siblings, Peter Woo Jr. and Lorel Carona, and his daughter Debra Byers.
Forrest served in the USAF during the Korean War. He earned his PHD at UC, Berkeley in 1964, started his teaching career at the Fresno State Center in Bakersfield and retired from the History department at CSU, Bakersfield.
Forrest had numerous hobbies throughout his life. He enjoyed drawing and painting, acting in Civic Light Opera, singing in a chamber group, plus auditioning for print and film in Hollywood. Forrest enjoyed skiing at Mammoth Mountain. He loved caring for his rose garden and many pet cats. A life-long gym member, Forrest exercised daily until 2017. For over 12 years, he led morning exercises at Brookdale Bakersfield assisted living. He was a member of the 32 Gallon Club at Houchin Blood Bank.
Forrest is survived by his son Douglas Wood (Mary), daughters: Jennifer Dignan, Magen Southam and Heather Wood-Scott, grandchildren: Damon Byers, Rachel Olson, Miles Wood, great-granddaughter Molly Olson, sister-in-law Masako Woo, and nieces and nephews.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019