FRANCES JEWELL EVANS
July 6, 1933 - March 27, 2019
It is with real sorrow that we announce the passing of Frances Evans. She was taken home to be with the Lord on March 27, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
She was born in Tyler, Missouri to Oscar and Jewellee Boone. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She cared for her quadriplegic son Danny (deceased) for 25 years while managing the books for their Custom Harvesting and Trucking Business for 40 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years Albert Evans, sons, Garry, Mike, Greg, and daughter Lori (Chuck) Brown and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. We love you and will miss you always.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to Kindred Hospice. Viewing at 10am with graveside following at 11am at Hillcrest Memorial on April 3rd.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 31, 2019