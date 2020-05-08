FRANCES N. HERNANDEZ

May 30, 1930 - April 29, 2020 On April 29th, 2020 Frances N. Hernandez passed away peacefully in her home of 57 years. Our Mom and her family came to California from Ozona, Texas as migrant workers in 1946. She married Mike P. Hernandez in 1947 and together they raised 6 children in Bakersfield, CA: Gloria, Gilda, Diane, Jerry, David, and Laura. In the 1970's, Mom did work she was passionate about - establishing a senior citizen's care facility for the Hispanic community. She then made the transition to the life insurance industry, becoming a successful and well-respected businesswoman, earning her many awards and allowing for extensive travel. Through it all, she dedicated her life to family, church, and community; all of which brought her great joy. Mom was married to Fernando Gastellum later in life. They had many friends and enjoyed hosting get-togethers where everyone was always welcome. In addition to her children, Mom also had 21 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great grandchildren. Many of them inheriting her beautiful smile and deep dimples. Mom was preceded in death by her grandson Paul Islas, sons David and Jerry, daughters Gloria Rivera and most recently, Diane Aguirre, on April 1, 2020. Diane was a well-respected LVN working at both Memorial Hospital and Kaiser Permanente during her career. She is survived by her 3 daughters; Stephanie (Dan) Cerda, Salina Aguirre, and Christina (Pete) Tolano, as well as 4 grandchildren. Services for Diane will be held at a date to be determined. The family would like to express great gratitude to Vanessa Calvillo for her dedication in providing the best care for our mom in the last few years of her life. A viewing for Frances will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd. 2PM - 6PM, Sunday, May 10th. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park 9101 Kern Canyon Rd May 11th at 10AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store