FRANCES ORNELAS RUIZ

January 29, 1937 - June 27, 2020

Born in Buttonwillow, CA. Frances the raven haired beauty was the oldest of five children and care taker to them after the loss of her mother at a young age. She moved around California following the crops, where she earned the title of fastest cotton picker.

Frances also known as the earliest Rocking Roller, Bopping and Rolling in Santa Rosa. She later moved to Bakersfield where she attended and graduated from Bakersfield High School. She soon married and had 5 children of her own. Later on in life in 1980 she moved to Huntington Beach, CA where she worked for her friends and owners of Southwest Quilting. Traveling and moving multiple times across the US before retiring in 2002 and moving back to Bakersfield.

Mom was very intelligent and quick on her feet, she was a very hard worker and excelled in everything she set out to do. Mom loved to read, play scrabble, Elvis, window shop and most of all loved to go gallivanting anywhere and everywhere. Even in her later years she would love to go shopping in her scooter. Mom always had an array of beautiful cats around her which she just loved.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother Esteban and Margarita Ornelas, husband Luis J Ruiz, son Louie O Ruiz, daughter Hilaria Ruiz Jackson and Beloved sister Linda Ornelas Borunda.

Mom leaves behind her son Michael Ruiz (Cindy), daughters Julie Ruiz Miranda (Jerry), and Cynthia Ornelas Ruiz. Brother Steve Ornelas (Mary), sisters Margaret Govea and Alma Chavez (Steve), 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandkids.

Visitation for Frances will be July 7 at Basham Funeral Care - Niles 4:00pm-9pm with a rosary at 6:00pm. Masks will be required. Mass of resurrection will be held Wednesday July 8 at St Joseph Church - Baker St. at 1:00pm. Masks will be required and seating will limited to 100. We ask that you respect and abide by these requirements as to keep all family and friends safe.

Mom, you will always be The Wind Beneath My Wings, with Love and Respect. Rest in Heavenly Peace.