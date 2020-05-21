Francia Gail Wattron Hernandez
1942 - 2020
FRANCIA GAIL WATTRON HERNANDEZ
September 16, 1942 - May 18, 2020 Francia Gail Wattron Hernandez, interior designer and life-long resident of California, died unexpectedly from Covid-19 related illness on May 18, 2020, at the age of 77 at Adventist Health Hospital in Bakersfield. She had been a resident of the Kingston Healthcare Center nursing home. Francia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Michael Ehlers; and her grandchildren, Henrik, Rachel, and Tessa Ehlers. She is preceded in death by her son, Paul Hernandez; her twin brother, John Wattron; her father, Frank Wattron; and her mother, Bette Wattron. She was estranged from her daughter, Sarah, and Sarah's son, Michael. Francia and her brother John were born in Whittier, California, on September 16, 1942, as a surprise to Frank and Bette Wattron, who had not expected twins. Not long after, her father moved the family back to his hometown of Bakersfield, where Francia had an idyllic childhood, graduating from Bakersfield High School in 1960. In June 1962, she married Jack Hernandez, professor, writer, and administrator at Bakersfield College. In 1963, 1966, and 1968, she welcomed Paul, Sarah, and Laura into their family. After divorcing in 1978, Francia moved with her daughters to Santa Monica, California, to pursue graduate studies in interior design at UCLA, and subsequently worked in architectural design in Los Angeles. She returned to Bakersfield in 1994, following the Northridge earthquake. Francia was a free spirit who sought to create beauty around her. From elaborate shortbread cookies, birthday parties, flower arrangements and entire rooms and residences, her designs and creations surrounded her. She enjoyed playing tennis, dancing, cooking, and tending her gardens filled with fruit trees and her father's sculptures. She was never far from her colored pencils, markers, and art folios, and made countless picture books and collages for her grandchildren. She was stylish in appearance and manner, and a hopeless romantic who searched for love. Beset in much of her adult life with bouts of severe mental illness and depression, she found solace in her youngest daughter who remained her confidant to the end. She will be remembered and missed by her friends, family, and those who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund at kernfoundation.org. Francia was entrusted to the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, California, 93305. Remembrances can be placed and condolences offered at https://www.greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
