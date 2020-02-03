|
|
FRANCIS ROCCO DEMARCO
1930 - 2020
Francis DeMarco (Frank-Pop) was born on November 30, 1930 in Staten Island, New York to Antoinette and Rocco DeMarco. He was a 35 year resident of Bakersfield and owner of Rosemary's Family Creamery.
Survived by wife of 70 years, Rosemary; daughters Roseanne and Kathleen (David); grandchildren Stephen, Patrick (Ashley), Elizabeth (Lance), Emily and Joseph; great-grandchildren Noelle and Natalia; and sister-in-law Joanne DeMarco.
Predeceased by son Stephen and grandson William. Services will be held Wednesday, February 5th, at St. Francis Church, 900 H Street, Rosary at 10:30am, Memorial Mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers please donate to Our Lady of Guadalupe School, 609 E. California Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93307 or Santa Rosa High School Foundation, PO Box 11006, Santa Rosa, CA 95406 in memory of Francis DeMarco, class of 1949.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 3, 2020