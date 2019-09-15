Home

Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 366-5766
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe

Francisca Juarez


1950 - 2019
Francisca Juarez Obituary

FRANCISCA JUAREZ
August 21, 1950 - September 9, 2019

Francis was born in Tornio, Texas and was brought to California at age 4. She graduated from East High School and worked at the Ramada Inn. She retired from San Joaquin Hospital after thirty years of service.

She was preceded in death by her father Saturnino Juarez, mother Juana Juarez, and older brother Mario Juarez.

Francis leaves behind her sister Magdalena Garza, sister Stella Appodaca, brother Miguel Juarez, brother Jose Juarez, little brother Louie Juarez, and a big extended family that will miss her tremendously.

We will always have her in our thoughts and hearts. Even more when we hear those oldies that she loved to listen to and all grew up on.

The family would like to thank the Optimal Hospice Team for all the help through this process and for the friendships they created with our Tia.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 17, from 5:00-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm, at Hillcrest Mortuary. Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, at 10:00am, at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Mortuary.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 15, 2019
