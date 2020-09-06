FRANK ALLEN HOOVER

December 14, 1947 - August 28, 2020

By: Dexter Godbey The man. The myth. The legend. The son. The brother. The uncle. The father. The grandfather. The husband. The Judge. And, for me and many of you, the friend. He was one of my very best and oldest friends.

People wanted to be him. And, if they couldn't be him, they wanted to be half as good, half as kind, half as smart, and half as giving as him.

And, at the very least, they wanted to be around him. To soak up his essence, his spirit, his knowledge, his compassion, and his love.

Frank Allen Hoover, "The Judge," died peacefully in his sleep on August 28, 2020, in Carlsbad, California. Proudly born and raised in Bakersfield, he was 72 years old.

Frank loved hamburgers, fries, Cokes (the original), driving fast, explaining anything and everything to anyone who would listen, showing off his Spanish fluency, the law, justice, his family, his friends, and his dog, Lucy. Not necessarily in that order.

Frank hated hypocrisy, being wrong about anything, and tomatoes. Not necessarily in that order.

He was one of the smartest people you'd ever meet.

He was a master of getting along with all manner of folks - all ages, genders, and ethnicities - and instantly making each one feel special...like one of his best friends.

He was generous to a fault although he'd never admit it was possible to be overly generous.

Frank fell in love - head over heels in love - with his wife of 53 years, Connie, when they were in high school. And, it never stopped. If Frank was a tornado spinning through life at breakneck speed, Connie is a sweet, calm summer breeze. She was Frank's beloved anchor, reality check, and point of reference for all the beautiful years they shared.

When Frank took off for the Ultimate Courtroom In The Sky, he left Connie behind as well as his son Jon and Jon's wife, Laura, and his daughter, Kate, her husband Will, and two grandsons, Liam and Jacob. Oh, and how he loved those grandsons. He lit up like a neon sign every time he talked about them - which was a whole bunch. Rather incessantly, actually. And, when they were in the room with Frank, everyone else in that room mysteriously became invisible and inconsequential to him. All of Frank's attention shifted to "the boys."

His brother, Paul, and Paul's wife Pat; his sister, Linda, and her husband Larry; Denise, Frank's deceased brother, Ron's, wife; Connie's sister, Jan and her husband, Carl; Marco (Frank's Colombian brother) and his wife Jeanette; and all members of their families miss him dearly. But, they're happy knowing that he passed peacefully and is out of pain. Plus, they know that since he's been in the Ultimate Courtroom In The Sky for a few days now, he's likely to have taken over as the Presiding Judge, holding court every day, and keeping the proceedings moving along with wit, humor, and empathy for all who are privileged to meet him there.

Those who knew Frank will certainly cry over the void created by his passing. But, they'll smile and laugh a whole lot more while telling stories, both funny and poignant, as they remember, reflect on, and are inspired by Frank's tenderness, generosity, enormous heart, and gigantic, bigger than life spirit.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Hospice Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Hospice's contributions to Frank and his family were absolutely invaluable. Donations can be made here: https://netforum.nhpco.org/eweb/DynamicPage.aspx?Site=NHPCO&Webcode=GlobalDonate