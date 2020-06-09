FRANK ANTHONY ARAMBULA

June 26, 1957 - May 29, 2020

Frank was a happy kind man who enjoyed people. He loved his family and friends and would share many stories with his kids about them. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Arambula. He is survived by his father, Frank Arambula; brother, Fernando Arambula (Laura); children, Amber Arambula, Thomas Arambula (Lizette Sanchez), Jacob Arambula (Adilene), Ashley Candelas (Andrew), Rian Ray, and Rodney Ray; grandchildren, Hali, Andrew, Lillian, Rian Jr., Rodney Jr., Anthony, Klarissa, and Ezekial.

We love and will miss our Dad and Papa!