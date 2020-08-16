FRANK CALISTRO

July 31, 1957 - August 12, 2020

Frank Calistro, was born on July 31, 1957, in Bakersfield, California. Frank passed peacefully surrounded by his family on August 12, 2020, at the age of 63, due to natural causes.

Frank was the eldest of 4 children. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Martin and David Calistro; and his parents Pedro and Clara Calistro.

He has left behind, his best friend and wife of 42 years, Adora Calistro and children and their spouses Dr. Sarah and Alejandro Gonzalez, and Eric and Joslynn Calistro; his brother and sister-in-law Mike and Tina Calistro; sister-in-law Rosa Calistro; and many nieces and nephews.

The joy of his life was his wife and kids. Frank had many jobs, including being a kitchen cook, film developer and carpet cleaner; but most of his time working was spent as a General Contractor. He spent his life building his business, Calistro's Painting since 1978. Frank enjoyed photography, gold prospecting, travel and above all spending time with his family. He had medical issues the majority of his life, but was a fighter, and tried to live life to its fullest. He had the opportunity to travel the world with his family, making many memories. Frank was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle and friend; he will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Frank had a heart to help those in need. To continue that, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Outreach Clinic, a non-profit organization that helps the underserved. Donations can be made out to Banco de Alimendos and mailed to PO Box 21392, Bakersfield, CA 93311.

A graveside Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 am, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast at 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93305. We ask for attendants to wear face masks and comply with social distancing policies.