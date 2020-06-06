Frank Eleno Delcid
1933 - 2020
FRANK ELENO DELCID
February 25, 1933 - May 21, 2020
"Don't you know that it's worth every treasure on earth to be young at heart. For as rich as you are, it's much better by far to be young at heart."
-Young at Heart, Frank Sinatra

The mortal bounds of earth cannot keep even the youngest of hearts, such as our Frank Eleno Delcid, for itself. "Dad" to his four sons, "Nonno" to his grand-children and great-grandchildren, and "Frank" to his friends, was a true treasure to those who loved him and knew him well. He filled the room and the hearts of those in it, with his quick wit, humor, playfulness and warmth.

Frank was born February 25th, 1933 to Cedio and Leocadia (Olague) Delcid in Bakersfield, California. He was proud to be a fourth generation Mexican-American in Kern County. He attended Garces High School where he met the love of his life, Diane (Prati) Delcid. The two were King and Queen of the 1952 winter formal, their senior year. Frank and Diane were known for their impressive style of dancing, which would clear the floor as people stopped to watch and take pictures. They were married February 28th, 1954 and enjoyed the 60 years they had together.

Frank was drafted into the army in 1953 and spent two years stationed in Alaska. He spoke fondly of his time in the army and the friends he made. It was also during this time that he met men that worked for Pacific Bell back home, who introduced him to their line work. He said he instantly fell in love with it because he loved being outside and up in the air. The first thing he wanted to do after getting out of the army was to work for Pacific Bell, which he did. He started as a splicer and worked his way up to supervisor, retiring after 30 years. Frank and Diane relocated to Tehachapi, California where they spent the rest of their married life. Their mountain home became a getaway for the family, who would escape the valley heat to spend time with Frank and Diane, around the outside table under the shade of big trees, sharing stories and laughter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane and brother, Gabriel. He is survived by his sister Lucy Ford and brother Gilbert and wife Linda; his children Anthony and wife Laticia, Tim and wife Linda, Randy and Dion. Grandchildren Timothy, Joshua, Serah, Jessica, and Veronica. He also leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren and countless other relatives and friends, all of whom were made much richer by far, to have had him in their lives. He will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at a later date.

DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL HOME



Published in Bakersfield Californian from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
