FRANK EUGENE GARNER
September 22, 1927 - June 7, 2019
Family services were held, for Frank Eugene Garner, 91, with full military honors at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, on July 19, 2019. He was born September 22, 1927 in Glendale, CA., the son of Frank James and Helen Edna Garner. Frank attended public schools in Glendale, and received his college education at Woodbury College, the University of New Mexico, and UCLA. He was a veteran of World War II, enlisting in the U.S. Naval Air Corps at age 17. Before leaving for U.S. Navy service, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
At Glendale High, Frank excelled at Math and Commercial Art, and was the Top Varsity miler for his 1944 track team that competed against the USC frosh team at the L.A. Coliseum. He came of age during the Great Depression, enjoying immense freedom to roam and discover his neighborhood and the world beyond. And he had numerous stories of his adventures during early childhood. At age 15, during December 1942 high school Christmas vacation, he and two 15 year old friends decided to ride their, 1 and 2-speed, balloon tire, bikes from Glendale to Castaic Lake and Gorman, via the old highway 99 ridge route. Upon reaching Gorman they then decided to ride, the next day, all the way to Bakersfield and on into Oildale to say hello to one of the boy's uncle, who was a teacher at Standard Elementary. Bakersfield schools were still in session and when a truant officer spotted the three boys, he asked why weren't they in school? They told him they were on Christmas vacation and had ridden their bikes all the way from Glendale...to the total surprise and disbelief of the officer! The teacher vouched for the boys, and after a short visit and goodbyes, the boys continued their bike adventure back to Glendale!
Frank was active in various Bakersfield organizations during his life; East Bakersfield Rotary, past president of Toastmasters Club No. 270, Bakersfield Junior Chamber of Commerce, Active 20/30 Club, past President of the Bakersfield Chapter of Ca. Society of Certified Public Accountants, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Frank enjoyed a successful 60 year career as a CPA, with most of those years in the Bakersfield area.
Before coming to Bakersfield, he was chief accountant for a Manufacturing Company in Southern California, and senior accountant for eight years on the Los Angeles staff of the national C.P.A. firm of Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co. By 1959 he was ready to trade the long commutes from his San Fernando Valley home to his job, in downtown Los Angeles (before the freeways), for a 10-minute ride down Panorama Drive to the offices of McCown Brothers CPAs in the Haberfelde Building, at 17th and Chester.
In 1964, he joined the CPA firm of Daniells and Phillips, as a staff member, and by 1966 he was admitted as a partner in the firm of Daniells, Phillips, & Garner. He specialized in Corporate Tax Planning and Auditing. Eventually, realizing his ultimate goal he opened his own firm, Frank E. Garner Accountancy Corporation.
Frank married his high school sweetheart, Esther Haak on May 1, 1948. They had just celebrated 71 years of marriage. Through the years they enjoyed, family, traveling, and playing tennis, at both the Racquet Club and Rio Bravo Tennis Ranch. They were the first to sign-up as members of the newly proposed Rio Bravo Tennis Ranch, and made many fond memories, of good friends and great tennis competition. Frank was an avid UCLA football, basketball, and track fan and enjoyed following the UCLA vs. USC rivalry and match-ups, all his life.
He is survived by wife, Esther, son Steve Garner (Melinda), daughters Kim Bishop and Susan Rose, sister Judy Nuefeld (Paul), (6) grandchildren and (10) great grandchildren. Frank is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Helen Garner, brothers, Robert J. and Ronald E. Garner, and son-in-law Gene Bishop.
Thanks to the Associated Veterans of Kern County Honor Guard. And a special thanks to Pastor Craig Amos, and the staff at Kindred Hospice during Frank's final days.