FRANK EUGENE SALMON
December 6, 1945 - January 26, 2020
Frank Eugene Salmon, 74, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Oklahoma City. He was born on December 6, 1945 in Prague, Oklahoma to Obie Francis and Wanda Jean Salmon. The following year the family moved to California. Frank graduated from Tehachapi High School in 1962 and went on to join the Air Force that same year. Frank enjoyed riding his motorcycles and spending time with his friends. He was never far from his family and the last years of his life he spent caring for his mother.
He was preceded in death by his father Obie Salmon of Tehachapi, California, son, Eugene Frank Salmon of Bakersfield, California, step father, Kenneth Coleman, and step brothers Donald and Richard Coleman of Prague, Oklahoma.
Surviving family members include his mother, Wanda Jean (Salmon) Coleman of Shawnee, Oklahoma, daughter, Geanna Salmon, of Bakersfield, California, sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Ernie Dunn of Arizona, sister and brother-in-law, Jeannie and Larry Hobbs of Idaho, step-sister, Jerri Sue and husband Jack Julian, of Oklahoma, brother, Steve Salmon of Arkansas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank left an impression on everyone he met. His friends were friends for life. He lived his life to the fullest and always had fun along the way.
He will be laid to rest at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, California on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 23, 2020