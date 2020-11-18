FRANK BUENO GARCIA

November 6, 1925 - November 8, 2020

Frank Bueno Garcia, a life-long resident of Bakersfield, CA, died on November 8, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family at the age of 95. Frank was born on November 6, 1925 to Augustine Garcia and Carmen Bueno Garcia. He attended California State University, Northridge, majoring in art. He was employed in the oil industry for Standard Oil of California, Union Oil, retiring from Nahama and Weagant Energy Co. Frank also enjoyed working in the music industry. On May 22, 1949 he married Martha (Jeri) Aguirre. From this union they have three children, Rick (Julie), Debi, Judi (John) and grandchildren, Natalie, Erik, Derik, Reggie, Rick, James, Michael, and numerous Great Grandchildren.

He is survived by his brother Joe Garcia. Frank was a devoted Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Frank was a proud World War II Veteran, serving in the United States Navy, on board a navel destroyer as a gunner's mate.

Services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Saint Francis Church, 901 H Street at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.