|
FRANK JOSEPH ZARZANA
May 27, 1931 - February 11, 2020
Frank Joseph Zarzana was born to Gasper and Jenny (Demico) Zarzana on May 27th, 1931.
Gasper emigrated from Sicily and made his home with Jenny in Brooklyn, NY. After becoming a naturalized US citizen, Gasper had a short stay in San Pedro before moving his family to China Lake NAWS (Naval Air Weapons Station) housing in Ridgecrest CA.
Frank attended Burroughs High School, lettering in track & field. He graduated Burroughs in 1950.
Frank was drafted into the Army in 1952 during the Korean War and served until 1954 stationed in Texas with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
After High School Frank attended Fresno State University with degree in Police Science. He went on to work as a Kern County Probation Office for 32 years.
In 1958, Frank married Vera Jeanette Church in Bakersfield. In 1963 Frank and Vera adopted twin daughters; Dana and Dena. We will always be so grateful that you chose us and gave us such a great life.
In 1980, Frank married Delores Martin Campbell/Zarzana until her passing in 1998. Delores is survived by her daughters Stacy Myer (Rick), Kelly Schmid (Don), Karen Gillham (Dan), and Kristin Faccone (Joe).
Frank was preceded in death by Vera Zarzana, Delores Campbell-Zarzana, and sister Santa Zarzana.
Frank is survived by his daughter Dena Fiad, and her children; Jeremy Smith (Shane), Molly Smith (John), and Emily Smith and grandsons Trystin and John IV; his daughter Dana Crawford (Gary) and son Dustin Paul (Holly), grandsons Jacob Alan and James Beau; his sister, Rosalie and her family: Ron Kenzy and children Debbie Lovejoy (Ron) and Derek Zarzana; brother, Don Zarzana and niece Sabina Hefner (Ken), Rick and Jack; his niece and nephew Mark Friesen (Jenny) and Susan Addleman (Jeff) and children Matthew, Jenny, and Nathan.
Papa loved his Great-Grands dearly and the time he was able to spend with them was so important to him. He always talked about how lucky he was for the time he was able to spend with them.
The Family would like to say a special Thank-you to all of Franks care takers over the last few years: Holly Paul, James Paul (Papa's favorite breakfast buddie), Rosewood Health Center and Hoffman Hospice.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10AM, Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd. Bakersfield, CA. 93305.