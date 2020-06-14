FRANK RONALD ELDRIDGE

July 11, 1936 - June 9, 2020

Frank Eldridge, 83, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, died peacefully in his home in Bakersfield, CA surrounded by his family. Frank was born in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Bakersfield, CA in 1965 to continue his career with North American Mfg., Company in Combustion Engineering.

Frank was an only child born to Frank and Helen Eldridge. He is survived by his loving wife Maryann (Walaszek), whom he married after a six week courtship and they would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in October. He is also survived by his four children, Lorri Chambers (Mark), Stephen Eldridge, Linda Parker (Jeff) and Lois Eldridge-Lee, (Mike), and his grandchildren, Kristen Foster (Steve), Matthew Chambers (Kahlie), Linsie White, James Lee and Jillian Parker and great granddaughter, Emily Foster. Dad, we pray that you are golfing, fishing or behind the wheel of an SSR!

Our family is extremely grateful for the wonderful and compassionate care our father received, specifically, from Around The Clock and Hoffmann Hospice.

Per his request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Hoffmann Hospice at www.hoffmannhospice.org, 4401 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, CA. 93311.